Wipe clean light cord secures hospital orders

Addmaster’s Biomaster brand has launched a plastic cord for lighting in hospital bathrooms, that prevents infection spread with antimicrobial properties.

The cord also has an anti-ligature pullcord, snapping if a weight of over 7.25 kg is applied, to stop the risks of strangulation, which increase in hospitals.

Addmaster’s cord has a smooth, non-PVC plastic coating to wipe clean with disinfectant.

Carol Wothers, Manager of Biomaster Clean PullCord, said: “We have seen a massive rise in demand for the Clean PullCord recently as healthcare managers look to improve hygiene standards.

“The anti-ligature cord is unique and has proved to be a bestseller with a number of hospitals, including Basildon Hospital in Essex and George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton which both recently made large orders.

“A huge benefit of the Clean PullCord is that it can be retrofitted to existing lights, shower pulls, disabled pull cord alarm pulls and nursing alarms so users don’t have to invest in a whole new system.”