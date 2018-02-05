Wittmann 4.0 offers Industry 4.0 compatibility across whole group network for injection moulding

Wittmann has launched a plug-in option for injection moulders with its Wittmann 4.0 network.

A processing machine can be operated via the UNILOG B8 injection moulding machine control system from Wittmann Battenfeld, and Wittmann robots (with R8.3 or new R9 control) and Wittmann peripheral appliances (with net8 control) networked with it. This enables intelligent, appliance-specific interaction between the individual appliances.

Wittmann 4.0 allows the transmission of settings and process parameters of all appliances connected to a superordinate ERP or MES system. In the Wittmann 4.0 system, it is not necessary at all for the MES/ERP system to address the existing physical appliances individually, but rather – fully in line with the Industry 4.0 principle – only the cyber-physical models of the participants which represent the actual appliances in a given production cell. It completely amalgamates all data and simultaneously enables the flexible composition of production cells. Procedures previously adopted by injection moulding companies in forming production cells can be maintained. But in addition, the production and process data including correct allocation to the production cells are collected and thus enable correct, informative evaluations.