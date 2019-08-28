Wittmann Battenfeld appoints new sales manager

Valentina Faloci has taken over as Head of Sales at Wittmann Battenfeld in Kottingbrunn.

In her position as Sales Director she succeeds Siegfried Köhler, who was responsible for this task for the last five years.

Faloci started her career at Alten GmbH, a leading engineering service provider based in Munich, after graduating in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florence and several years of professional work in Italy.

Wittmann Battenfeld Valentina Faloci has been the new Sales Director at WITTMANN BATTENFELD since August 5.

In 2017, Faloci was appointed Business Development Director at the Austrian subsidiary of the Alten Group in Vienna. She was responsible for developing and cultivating new business relationships for key account customers in various technical fields, mainly in the automotive sector.

Rainer Weingraber, Managing Director at Wittmann Battenfeld, said: “With her engineering background and previous professional experience, as well as her language skills, Faloci fulfills all prerequisites for continuing the path of success our company has followed so far. We look forward to working together with her.”