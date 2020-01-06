Wittmann Battenfeld UK continues relationship with Linear Plastics

Linear Plastics has ended 2019 with an order for two new production cells, supplied by Wittmann Battenfeld UK.

The new injection moulding cells will help the Linear business handle the recent increase in the company order book, and are built around the Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower injection moulding machine.

Daniel Williams, Wittmann Battenfeld UK Director UK Director, said: “Our SmartPower machines range is enjoying iconic status currently, and growing from strength to strength with plastics processors.”

“We are delighted to see Linear reaping the rewards of its hard work, and further investing in the SmartPower capability. We were able to offer Linear our SmartSeller price package for both these machines.”

“Not only do we deliver at a good price point, but, unlike the competition, all our machines may have options retrofitted at any later point in time if the customer so wishes.”

Andrew Harrison, Linear Plastics General Manager, said: “At Linear we continue to go forward in partnership with Wittmann Battenfeld UK.”

“Our latest purchases not only give us the benefit of the one-stop-shop approach, we also gain for the synergies between all pieces of equipment.”

“The exceptionally wide mould tool area allows us to make the very most of our two new machines, enabling to punch far above the 120-tonne weight.”

“The Wittmann robotics offering is right in line with our expectations. The R8 and B8 controls are intuitive and easy to operate and the standard Servo Motor is very welcome. A small footprint and a very energy efficient operation also adds to the benefits.”