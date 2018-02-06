Wittmann to celebrate decade of Battenfeld merger

The Wittmann Group is looking ahead to marking a decade since acquiring Battenfeld by adding Industry 4.0 Plug and Play to injection moulding control connected across its ancillaries.

Wittmann Battenfeld was at Fakuma in 2017, and is building on record sales to grow in 2018. Barry Hill, Managing Director of Wittmann Battenfled UK, said: “Connectivity is the key to the plastics processing of the future. Industry 4.0 (or the Smart Factory concept) opened the door and Wittmann 4.0 is a practical outcome that simplifies shop floor operational life and makes all processes more secure.”

On June 13-14 in Vienna, Wittmann Battenfeld will hold a tenth anniversary party.

And meantime, this Spring 2018, WIBA UK in Wellingborough will host another Open Day, themed around Industry 4.0 Unravelled. All further details direct from the company - 01933 275777.