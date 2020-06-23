Women in Plastics sets sights on growth as it enters new chapter

Women in Plastics (WIP), the professional initiative that stands to recognise achievement, encourage development and support diversity across the plastics industry, is on course for growth as it enters a new phase of its journey.

On June 22, WIP unveiled completely refreshed branding, a new monthly newsletter and brand-new website as part of the initiative’s ambitions to both scale-up and broaden its reach.

The new platform will enable the initiative to carry more news, interviews and profiles of women in the plastics industry, but will also enable WIP to showcase its digital offering, including a new series of videos, podcasts and events.

It will also act as a resource for the next generation of talent looking for a career in the plastics industry to find information, inspiration and insight.

Leanne Taylor, Founder of Women in Plastics, said: “Women in Plastics has grown a strong and active following since it launched in 2014.

“Over the years we have curated some fantastic content, met some amazing women and hosted and participated in successful industry events. Now the time has come for us to take WIP onto the next stage in its journey.

“We're still the same professional initiative that stands to recognise achievement, encourage development and support diversity across the plastics industry, but now we've got a brand-new platform from which to do it.

“This isn't just about a new look or an updated website, but progress in developing our ambitions and broadening our reach to include as many individuals as possible.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Gabby Day, Communications Manager at Pentagon Plastics, said:

“I think that Women in Plastics is a great initiative, it is a really positive platform for sharing insight and initiatives and celebrating the incredible work of the women in the industry.”

Those interested in signing up for the latest news, updates and opportunities with Women in Plastics can do so here.