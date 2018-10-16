World’s first rotational moulding health and safety guidance launched

× Expand Rotomoulding

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has produced the world’s first rotational moulding health and safety guidance.

The document has been approved by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and is now available free of charge on the BPF website.

The guidance gives advice on the safeguarding requirements for foreseeable hazards associated with rotational moulding machines, including whole body entrapment.

It provides a list of what to look for when a rotational moulder is carrying out a risk assessment, how to safeguard machines and ensure that all necessary control measures are in place, as well as information about fulfilling legal duties.

BPF Senior Industrial Executive Dr Sara Cammarano said: “We are very excited to release this health and safety guidance. We hope that rotational moulders across the UK ensure they are implementing these best practice measures, and that this document will help workers clearly recognise and successfully avoid hazards, and promote safe working practices."

The BPF Rotational Moulding Group was consulted during the document’s development, which represents all those involved in the rotational moulding process: moulders, material suppliers, service providers, and machinery and ancillary equipment manufacturers.

As well as being fully endorsed by the HSE, the industry-led initiative, Safety in Manufacturing Plastics (SIMPL) was also involved in the document's development.

To obtain a copy, click here.