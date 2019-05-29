Worn Again Technologies announces its Pioneer Members

Worn Again Technologies, creators of polymer recycling technology, has announced its Pioneer Members’ programme consisting of brands in the global apparel and textiles industry.

Next to join founding Pioneer Members, H&M and Kering, are Japanese sportswear brand ASICS Europe, German outdoor textiles specialist Sympatex, German linen supplier Dibella, US youth sustainable fashion brand Dhana and Mexican textile and garment manufactures Directex and Himes.

As Pioneer Members, these companies will have guaranteed access to a percentage share of initial Worn Again Technologies’ circular PET and cellulose outputs to use in their supply chains.

Additionally, this group will be offered pre-market access to developments and engagement in industry trials on the outputs during the scaling phase.

H&M Group pledges that by 2030, the group “aims for 100 per cent recycled, or other sustainably sourced materials” and Kering holds a commitment to “ensure 100 per cent traceability of key raw materials by 2025”.

Worn Again Technologies’ polymer recycling process can separate, decontaminate and extract polyester polymers and cellulose (from cotton) from non-reusable textiles, as well as plastic bottles and packaging, to go back into new fibre as part of a repeatable process.

“From the early days of development, we knew that working with strategic partners would be the most effective way to bring our vision to reality. We have been building the technology and the infrastructure for this solution over the last eight years, but the brands and companies selling products will play a huge role in enabling us to deliver circular resources to the global textiles industry” said Cyndi Rhoades, CEO and Founder of Worn Again Technologies.

Romy Miltenburg, Manager CSR & Sustainability EMEA at ASICS, added: “ASICS is dedicated to sport and its healthy contribution to society. Our goal is to create products that not only help people to live happier and healthier lives, but also leave our planet safe and sound. Through this partnership with Worn Again Technologies, we are one step closer to our goal of creating a circular business model.”