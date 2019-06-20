Worn Again Technologies wins One to Watch at Global Good Awards

Worn Again Technologies was the recipient of the One to Watch award at the Global Good Awards.

Worn Again was born from a vision to enable the circularity of raw materials for clothing and textiles, and move towards a waste-free world.

× Expand Jonathan Perugia

Over the last decade Worn Again has been developing an environmentally-friendly physical chemistry, solvent-based polymer recycling technology which has the potential to recycle the raw materials in up to 80 per cent of all non-rewearable textiles globally.

The process is able to separate, decontaminate, and extract raw materials from end-of-use polyester and cotton textiles and reuse them as virgin equivalent inputs for new textiles.