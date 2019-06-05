WPO member in Austria launches the Circular Packaging Design Guideline

Ernst Krottendorfer, Managing Director of Packforce, a WPO member in Austria, has launched the Circular Packaging Design Guideline during WPO week in Prague.

The University of Applied Sciences Vienna, together with Packforce Austria, has developed and issued the Circular Packaging Design Guideline, which consists of design recommendations for recyclable packaging.

The objective of the guideline is to give actors along the whole value chain information and instructions for action in order to design recyclable packaging.

The guideline is constantly reviewed to implement changes and developments in collection, sorting, and recycling technology, as well as new material developments of packaging,

It has been elaborated in close cooperation with material producers packaging converters, consumer goods companies, retailers, collection systems, and recycling companies, and is valid in its current form for Austria and Germany.