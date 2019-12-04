Wrag Wrap launches new range of reusable festive gift-wrap made from 100% recycled plastic bottle waste

Wrag Wrap has launched a new collection of prints for its reusable fabric gift-wrap just in time for Christmas.

The new range is made from 100 per cent recycled (traceable) plastic bottle waste.

Wrag Wrap was developed to tackle the waste created by single-use paper gift wrap, most of which goes to landfill each year.

Each of Wrag Wrap’s new Reversible Crackle Wraps is made from just over 12 recycled plastic bottles.

The company says as each wrap is a completely reusable and durable product, Wrag Wrap estimate that one wrap could save over 1000 meters of traditional single-use paper gift wrap in its lifetime (assumes an average of 8 presents a year).

× Expand Photo via Wrag Wrap

The new collection consists of 11 new individual double-side designs. The first 10 prints are reversible with a Christmas print on one side and a design for all occasions on the other.

Wrag Wrap’s reusable gift wrap supports and contributes to the idea of a circular economy. The company aims to drive change within the gift-wrapping industry from making, using and disposing, to a process which removes the need for virgin and single use base materials.

At the end of their life, Wrag Wrap will take products back for refurbishment. If they have gone past the point of repair, they will be recycled by a textile recycling partner.

Nicky Rajska, Co-founder, said: “People are increasingly rejecting products that are single-use. Our gift wrap is designed to be reused for a lifetime and allows our customers to indulge in the tradition and celebration of giving gifts, whilst not creating any more unnecessary waste. Our new wraps are made from recycled plastic bottles, helping to make a small dent in global plastic waste.”