WRAP’s annual Recycling Tracker 2020 reveals levels are higher and more consistent – but still room for improvement

The latest Recycling Tracker, WRAP’s annual survey of UK households that gathers evidence on recycling attitudes, knowledge and behaviour, has been published

The survey undertook a total of 5,297 interviews in March 2020 (prior to the Covid-19 lockdown).

Key findings included the overall levels of recycling are high and an established norm.

Almost nine in ten (87 per cent) UK households say they ‘regularly’ recycle, in contrast to only just under one in ten (9 per cent) who recycle ‘occasionally’ and one in 25 (4 per cent) who recycle ‘rarely’ or ‘never’.

The survey found that recycling is increasing and becoming more consistent. Just over three in five (62 per cent) UK households report extra recycling of one or more items in the past year. People aged18-34, those with children at home and those who have seen the Recycle Now brand (particularly ‘Britain Recycles’, ‘Britain Does’ and Recycle Week) are more likely to report extra recycling.

On average, UK households dispose of 1.5 items that could be recycled in the general rubbish, including mainly foil, aerosols and plastic detergent or cleaning bottles.

82 per cent mistakenly put one or more items in the recycling that are not accepted locally – on average 3.5 items, such as mainly plastic film/wrapping, toothpaste tubes and glass cookware or Pyrex.

When the results above are combined, the survey shows that half of UK households are “higher performing recyclers”, disposing of 0-2 items from home incorrectly

Peter Maddox, Director, WRAP UK, said: “It’s very impressive that nine out of 10 of us recycles regularly, and I’m proud to know that people who have seen the Recycle Now brand are likely to recycle more. However we still have a way to go in terms of correctly identifying what can and cannot be recycled. With the support of our partners, this year including commercial partners for the first time, we aim to make Recycle Week 2020 the biggest and best yet – resulting in an increase in higher performing recyclers.”

There has been an increase in positive environmental outlooks, with a significant increase in the proportion agreeing with the statement ‘I am prepared to make lifestyle compromises to benefit the environment’ (from 64 per cent in 2018 to 72 per cent now). It is not clear yet if this is a short-term response to 2020 or a sustained trend.

Over three quarters (77 per cent) of UK households identify with at least one ‘barrier’ that leads to them sometimes putting items in the general rubbish rather than the recycling. The most frequently cited barrier (by 38 per cent of households) is uncertainty about what can or can’t be recycled. However, very few (3 per cent) say “I don’t see the point in recycling”.