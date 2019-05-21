WRAP marks first anniversary of The UK Plastics Pact with new progress report

One year since UK businesses across the plastics supply chain made a unique pact to tackle plastics pollution, WRAP has published a report of progress made by members to date.

The report also details the pledges members have made to take action against the Pact’s targets in the near future.

Marcus Gover, WRAP CEO, said: “When we launched The UK Plastic Pact a year ago, we knew that we had a monumental task on our hands. Tackling plastics pollution remains high in the public consciousness, and citizens quite rightly want to see action from the businesses that put plastic packaging onto our supermarket shelves and into our cafes and restaurants.”

"I’m delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of the Pact by revealing the huge array of initiatives members have been working on over the past year.”

“The first year was about building solid foundations and setting a clear direction of travel for collaborative change. Moving forward there will be tough decisions to make, new innovations to foster, and investment to be made, all at great pace and with an urgency that reflects the scale of the problem we are tackling.”

“Our members have shown they are up for the challenge and we have great momentum to propel us forward. I’m convinced we are on the way to transforming the way we make, use and dispose of plastic.”

The UK Plastics Pact set four ambitious target by 2025, and members have reported progress against each one, demonstrating how collaboration across the entire plastics supply chain can deliver real change.

Removing unrecyclable plastics will be a key focus for members over the coming year, and while the Pact targets run until 2025, WRAP is challenging members to act urgently.

By the end of this year, members should remove polystyrene and PVC from food packaging, and by the end of the 2020 should be eradicated from non-food products.

These plastics are not recycled, and in the case of PVC it also contaminates plastic recycling.

Also by the end of 2019, members are being requested to only use plastic that can be sorted effectively in the recycling process, such as adopting detectable black pigments.

A copy of the report is available here.