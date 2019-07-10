Wrexham primary school crowned winners of Sky Ocean Rescue and the Premier League’s Plastic Pollution Challenge

St Mary’s Primary School in Wrexham received a visit from the Premier League trophy after its Year 3 class were crowned the winners of Sky Ocean Rescue and the Premier League’s Plastic Pollution Challenge.

The school was competing against nine others to become overall national winners and it was their ‘Think and Reuse’ recycling pledge that saw pupils chosen ahead of their competitors.

Previously spreading their ‘Think and Reuse’ message across Wrexham, pupils asked local cafes to put their ‘Refill not Landfill’ recycling posters in their shop windows.

The school has now taken on the ‘Think and Reuse’ pledge and future events such as discos and sports days, single-use plastics will be avoided.

× Expand via Wrexham.com The school was also visited by Plasticus, the Sky Ocean Rescue whale.

A ‘no plastic lunchbox challenge’ has been introduced encouraging children and parents to think, “Do I really need plastic packaging?” and the children are in the process of making plastic bottle greenhouses and the school has introduced a crisp packaging recycling scheme.

As reported by Wrexham.com Rachel Acton, Headteacher at St Mary’s said: “We’re so proud of our Year 3 children who are educating our school community with their pledge ‘Think and Reuse.’ It’s so important that our children understand their responsibility to look after our planet and they, alongside our Eco Committee, are truly leading the way.”

“It’s wonderful to think that through their work, the children have been inspired to think of new initiatives to improve recycling facilities in the school and to educate all members of the school community, including the catering staff.”

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport said the school was a “credit to Wrexham” and deserving champions.