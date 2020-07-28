Wrights Plastics supplies 1500 protective screens to Arcadia Group

× Expand Wrights Plastics

A retail display manufacturer has completed a project for multi-national retailer, Arcadia Group, that saw it design, manufacture and deliver a range of protective screens for use across Arcadia Group's retail portfolio.

Wrights Plastics designed bespoke screens to meet the client’s brief and a fast production turnaround was required to ensure screens were safely installed before the shops re-opened as lockdown eased.

In total, 1500 acrylic protective screens were manufactured at the company’s West Bromwich manufacturing HQ.

A spokesperson for Arcadia Group said: “We are really happy with the protective screens; it gives us peace of mind that our staff and our customers are protected.”

James Ivison, Senior Relationship Executive at Wrights Plastics Group said: “This was a great opportunity to contribute towards the fight against Covid-19 and ensure Arcadia’s staff and customers felt safe. The end result was a great success.”

Since lockdown much of Wrights Plastics production capacity has been switched to the manufacture of Covid-secure products.

The company previously committed £1m to purchase material used in the manufacture of the products to ensure continuity of supply.

Initially products were supplied directly to clients, which included leading supermarkets and retailers.

Extra production capacity has meant the products have since been made available on the company’s GPX brand e-commerce website.

Since the beginning of April, over 50,000 sneeze screens have left Wrights Plastics factory alongside over 4000 hand sanitors stations & dispensers.