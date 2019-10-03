X-Rite’s new spectrophotometer improves colour evaluation accuracy on metallic and effect finishes

X-Rite and Pantone have launched the MA-5 QC, a compact multi-angle spectrophotometer for the measurement of metallic paint colours and effect finishes commonly used in the automotive, appliance, plastic, and electronic industries.

The five-angle colour measurement instrument allows quality controllers to quickly verify and prove product compliance with quantifiable colour measurement data.

The MA-5 QC can identify a paint defect early in the manufacturing process, helping to avoid unnecessary repair costs and improving time to market.

It is the first instrument on the market to include an on-screen temperature preview to help users identify how the temperature of the sample may affect colour data.

Matthew Adby, Automotive Product Portfolio Manager at X-Rite, said: “Part suppliers and assembly operators take hundreds of colour measurements a day and cumbersome or heavy measurement devices result in incorrect colour measurements, increased waste, and slower time to market.”

“Designed with the quality control operator in mind, the MA-5 QC streamlines the measurement process by incorporating indicator lights for proper positioning, automated workflow, and on-screen pass/fail reporting.”

“The MA-5 is 50 per cent lighter and 45 per cent more compact than any other five-angle device on the market, and is easier to handle and operate on the production floor, in the lab, and in the field.”

“Companies adopting Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing strategies can use the MA-5 QC along with EFX QC software for a comprehensive quality control solution for greater efficiency, reduced waste, and faster colour evaluation on product parts.”

“Advanced tracking of measurement data and analysis allows operators to identify trends for continued process improvements.”