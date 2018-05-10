X-Rite and Pantone expand PantoneLIVE to display colour communication

X-Rite and Pantone has announced that its cloud-based digital colour standard ecosystem, PantoneLIVE, will include the official spectral data from Pantone fashion, home and interiors system for cotton and nylon and the Pantone Matching System (PMS) for plastics and coatings.

PantoneLIVE production, plastic, coatings and textile, will integrate with X-Rite colour management tools to display colour communication from design to production, enhancing consistency between design intent and finished products.

Colour specifiers and manufacturers will get instant access to up-to-date spectral values for Pantone Colours for plastics, coatings and textiles.

“While physical colour references continue to play a critical role in specifying and managing colour for textile and product applications, we are seeing many companies transition to digital processes across their design and manufacturing teams,” said Adrián Fernández, General Manager, Pantone.

“By using both physical and digital standards, customers can more easily and effectively communicate and verify colour intent while improving manufacturing efficiency, reducing errors and rejects due to colour issues in production.”

Spectral matching also helps suppliers determine the most cost-effective amount of pigment to achieve accurate colour at any opacity level, saving time in the formulation and production process.