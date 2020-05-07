X-Rite and Pantone offer free colour theory course and webinar series

Global leaders in colour science and technology, X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, have announced its Colour Theory eLearning Course is available free for a limited time.

In an effort to support the growing number of remote workers who must review and approve colour, the on-demand training explains the basics of colour theory, colour tolerances and sharing digital colour standards.

X-Rite is also hosting a series of colour management webinars designed to help attendees optimise their use of colour measurement hardware and software.

“Due to COVID-19, many workers are now trying to design, specify, communicate, and ultimately achieve accurate colour from remote locations or with less staff and fewer resources,” said Ondrej Kruk, President, X-Rite.

“To do this, you need to understand colour theory, communication and measurement. By making our eLearning course available for no charge, professionals in the plastics, textiles, paints & coatings, and print and packaging industries can learn tips and best practices for colour management and keep production workflows moving forward during these challenging times.”

Taught by X-Rite Colour Management Experts, these eLearning courses will include Colour Theory: Understanding the Numbers of Colour and Display Profiling .

Led by X-Rite Colour Management Experts, these webinars range in length from 10 to 60 minutes and highlight how manufacturers and remote workers can maximise colour management technology. Topics include:

How to Scan Materials for 3D Rendering and Visualisation – speed approval processes using X-Rite’s virtual material service to scan your materials for colour, texture, gloss and other surface appearance characteristics and turn them into an Appearance Exchange Format (AxF) file for use in 3D or rendering software.

– speed approval processes using X-Rite’s virtual material service to scan your materials for colour, texture, gloss and other surface appearance characteristics and turn them into an Appearance Exchange Format (AxF) file for use in 3D or rendering software. Dominant Texture Measurements – a demonstration on how quality control software used in conjunction with a multi-angle instrument can measure and digitally communicate colour, sparkle and coarseness.

– a demonstration on how quality control software used in conjunction with a multi-angle instrument can measure and digitally communicate colour, sparkle and coarseness. An Introduction to the ColorCert Suite – a four-part series where attendees learn how to simplifies colour communication between brands and print suppliers in order to manage precise colour and print specifications.

The complete list of webinars and registration information is available at https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/webinars