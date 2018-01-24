X-rite releases plastics imaging spectrophotometer

X-Rite, the owner of Pantone colour specialist, has launched a version of its MetaVue family of spectrophotometers developed for plastics and coatings.

MetaVue VS3200 is the first non-contact instrument for industrial applications that combines color imaging with spectrophotometry to characterize today’s most complex materials. Ideal for the lab or quality control operations, it offers unmatched versatility and color accuracy for the measurement of liquids, powders, gels, or other small and odd shaped samples.

Dave Visnovsky, Product Manager, X-Rite said: “Many quality control programs rely solely on visual colour evaluation due to the shape and size of the sample. MetaVue’s flexibility to measure a range of wet and dry samples – large and small – allows manufacturers to add instrument-based quality control to their process to ensure colour accuracy, eliminating waste and rework. Equally important, MetaVue VS3200 can be used in laboratory formulation to measure samples that could not be measured with traditional instruments, such as wet paints or coatings, cosmetics and even a variety of foods. This helps eliminate colour errors in formulation and recipe creation.”

× Expand X-rite Pantone spectrophotometer

The device features an adjustable aperture size, ranging from 2mm to 12mm, enabling measurement of a wide range of samples. Users can measure difficult samples such as small and non-planar items as well as liquids, pastes, powders and gels without contaminating the instrument or damaging the sample. Adaptable accessories for MetaVue VS3200 include an instrument stand to place the instrument three inches above a table with replaceable trays that slide in and out; an adjustable stand for accurate measurement of samples with varying thickness; and a benchtop stand that converts the instrument to a benchtop with a sample arm for measuring objects such as plastic parts.

The MetaVue VS3200 also includes an on-board camera allowing precise digital targeting of the sample. Operators can quickly and easily see the target area being measured and change the aperture size or location. The camera enables the Smart Spot advanced image feature that compensates for texture, gloss and other appearance effects for more accurate measurements of vinyl, carpet or fabrics. This helps improve colour consistency across manufacturing.

MetaVue VS3200 integrates with X-Rite Colour iMatch and Colour iQC software for fast accurate colourant formulation and efficient quality control operations. The device can store sample images, providing an audit trail and easy retrieval of images for future reference. It also works with existing workflows and is backward compatible with X-Rite VS450 and 964 data.