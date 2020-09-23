Yeo Valley Organic joins Enval’s zero waste to landfill laminate packaging recycling scheme

Enval’s zero waste to landfill scheme The Laminates League has been boosted by a major new partner, Yeo Valley Organic.

The UK’s largest organic dairy brand, has joined the scheme, enabling consumers to recycle the company’s new Little Yeos yoghurt pouches.

Now consumers buying Yeo Valley Organic’s Little Yeos yoghurt pouches will be able to request a free recycling kit from the company’s website. This kit will enable them to send the pouch, minus the lid, in a pre-paid envelope to Enval, the company that is making previously unrecyclable packaging valuable and environmentally responsible.

Using its unique proprietary pyrolysis solution capable of handling low-density packaging waste, Enval will recycle each component of the pouches into materials that can be reprocessed and go back into circulation.

Enval’s technology separates the plastic and aluminium from the pouches and prevents them from ending up in landfill.

Created by Enval in 2018, the Laminates League aims to raise awareness around the recyclability of laminate packaging and has developed a process for recycling it.

Yeo Valley Organic estimates by joining the scheme, it will prevent 150,000 of Little Yeos pouches from entering landfill, being incinerated or finding their way into rivers and oceans.

“It’s a real vote of confidence for the Laminates League to see a company with the size and reputation of Yeo Valley Organic joining us. They are the largest brand to join the initiative so far, so we hope this will encourage brands of a similar size to consider how they can improve the recyclability of their products,” said Dr. Carlos Ludlow-Palafox, Enval’s CEO.

“Our recycling scheme demonstrates to local authorities, FMCG brands and consumers that aluminates can be recycled using our technology. Now that the process has been successfully proven, our long-term goal is to work with local authorities, waste handlers and other contractors to develop and implement a proper collection and segregation system across the UK.”