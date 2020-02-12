Yizumi develops Direct Compounding Injection Moulding

In cooperation with Exipnos, Yizumi has developed a patented Direct Compounding Injection Moulding (DCIM) system.

The system was demonstrated at K19 making a multi impression bio-degradable cup on a standard Yizumi UN160A5 moulding machine integrated with their compound delivery system (CDS).

This CDS equipment comprises a portable extruder which feeds compounded materials directly into the throat of a standard injection moulding machine plasticising unit.

The extruder screw with an L/D ratio of 32/1, is made up of interchangeable segments to provide optimum mixing performance of the raw materials and additives that are continuously dosed during the process.

Four sizes of CDS are available providing a max throughput range from 20kg / hour - 350kg /hour.

Yizumi says by combining injection moulding, multi-material gravimetric dosing and compounding, the DCIM technology can significantly reduce the amount of CO₂ emissions.

The technology avoids additional heating and cooling of the polymer, as well as reducing transport costs from the compounding company to the moulding company.

The DCIM unit is interfaced to the Yizumi moulding machine controller which means recipes from formulations can be stored and recovered with the mould process data.