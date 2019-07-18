Yorkshire Packaging Systems to move headquarters

Yorkshire Packaging Systems has announced it will be moving headquarters from Dewsbury to Brighouse.

YPS has tripled in size in the last eight years, which has led to it outgrowing its Dewsbury premises, with the new site representing a 50 per cent increase in size.

The new site also includes a significantly larger showroom than our current facility, offering more scope for demonstrations and trials to be carried out on a wider range of equipment.

The site, positioned less than one mile from Junction 25 of the M62, mean that YPS is placed well to service its customers across the UK.

The relocation is expected to be completed towards the end of 2020.