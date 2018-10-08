Zero Waste Scotland CEO and Young anti-waste advocate among winners at the Scottish Resources Awards 2018

Representatives from businesses and organisations across Scotland gathered for the Scottish Resources Awards in Edinburgh on Thursday 4th October, which recognise excellence in Scotland’s circular economy and resource management sectors.

Kate Chambers, an anti-waste campaigner, has won the 2018 Young People Award, at this year’s Scottish Resources Awards for her work to tackle plastic waste.

Chambers, who worked with the Edinburgh-based packaging company Vegware for two years, has already made waves with her videos for BBC’s The Social.

Chambers was integral to the delivery of Close the Loop: a circular economy initiative in action.

This service guarantees that compostable packaging is collected with food waste and processed through composting.

She is now driven to find workable solutions for the global plastics crisis, and continues this mission as a consultant for Resource Futures.

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland Chief Executive, has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award.

“It’s great to see young people engaging with the fight against waste and making a real difference. Young people have the biggest stake in tackling climate change and all the young entrants should be lauded for their efforts to make Scotland more sustainable," said said said Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland.

“Kate is a fantastic example of the work that’s being done across this country to find practical solutions to serious problems and to create opportunities in the circular economy. I hope that she – and all those who have picked up awards – will be an inspiration to others to do the same."

The full list of 2018 winners are as follows: