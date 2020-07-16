Zero waste shopping platform launches UK pilot e-commerce programme with Tesco

Loop, a ground-breaking zero waste shopping platform, has officially launched its UK pilot e-commerce programme with Tesco as its UK retail partner.

UK consumers can now conveniently order and responsibly consume a wide variety of products like beverages, sauces, yogurt, shampoo, soaps, moisturiser, toothpaste, and washing detergent in customised, brand-specific and private label, durable refillable packaging, via Loop.

When they order via www.loopstore.co.uk, consumers pay a deposit fee on each piece of packaging, that is fully refunded to them upon final return of the packaging. They receive their durable products in Loop’s exclusively designed reusable shipping tote bag.

After use, consumers place the empty containers back into their Loop tote and then have a variety of return options.

Loop sorts and professionally cleans the packaging and tote bag to stringent health & safety standards so that each product may be safely refilled by the manufacturer. Cleaned and refilled products are simultaneously replenished as needed to the consumer, creating a convenient and safe zero waste shopping system.

Loop has already engaged with multiple consumer product companies, both large and small including the likes of Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Coca-Cola.

With Loop’s move into the UK, it will debut a new warehousing and cleaning model. Ecolab Inc, a global leader in cleaning and hygiene solutions and services, has embedded its cleaning technologies in selected DHL warehouse operations, handle the cleaning and sanitization operations of Loop’s durable containers and provide all necessary equipment, chemistry, standard operating procedures, staff and management.

Tesco has supported with its expertise in online shopping, network of suppliers and will be inviting customers to test the service. Both companies will work together with a view of making products in reusable packaging available at Tesco’s stores as early as 2021.

"Loop was designed from the ground-up to reinvent the way we consume by learning from historic circular and sustainable models like the milkman from yesteryear while honouring the convenience afforded by our single use consumption of today,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle.

"Tesco is the perfect partner to bring Loop to retail in the UK due to its commitment to sustainability, in combating plastics waste, and its operational scale as the UK’s biggest grocery retailer.”