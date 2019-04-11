Zotefoams appoints Benito Sala as Managing Director Europe

Zotefoams has announced the appointment of Benito Sala, formerly Plant Director and Managing Director at PPG of the Quattordio Plant in Italy, to the role of Managing Director Europe.

The role initially entails responsibility for Operations, Engineering, HR and Supply Chain throughout Europe, before transitioning to the commercial aspects of the AZOTE polyolefin foams business outside North America, in late 2019.

The capacity investment currently underway in Poland, planned to commence operations in mid 2020, will report to Sala.

Sala brings with him significant industry experience and knowledge of manufacturing in global markets, particularly the automotive industry, having built strong relation and expertise and a supplier, as well as offering considerable hands-on production experience including shift management and process improvement.

David Stirling, Group CEO, said: “Benito joins us as we announce another year of record financial performance. With our core AZOTE business growing by eight per cent in 2018, and future growth opportunities supported by new capacity investment in the USA and Poland, we continue to create opportunities across our product portfolio.”

Sala said: “As Zotefoams invests in capacity in Europe, it feels like an exciting time to join the world’s largest manufacturer of polyolefin block foams. I look forward to applying my existing knowledge and experience in order to help Zotefoams achieve its next phase of growth.”