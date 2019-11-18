Zotefoams appoints Paul Turner to Board of MuCell Extrusion

Zotefoams has appointed leading plastics sector professional Paul Turner as a Non-Executive Director of its US-based MuCell Extrusion business.

Turner has over 35 years of experience in the chemical industry, holding senior executive roles with organisations including Dow, LyondellBasell, and Borealis.

Between 2014 and 2018 he also served as Chairman of the Polyolefins Product Group of PlasticsEurope.

Zotefoam’s MuCell business is centred on a pioneering technology that injects gas into plastics during the manufacturing process to produce a foamed care that reduces material content by up to 20 per cent without impacting performance, and this technology led to the production of Zotefoam’s ReZorce recyclable barrier packaging.

Turner said: “I am delighted to join Zotefoams and in particular the MuCell team at this exciting time. The opportunity for ReZorce, with its clear benefits for manufacturers. Brand owners, consumers, and recycling companies is significant.”

“The pressure on the packaging sector and especially on plastics packaging producers to offer sustainable and circular solutions quickly is immense and ReZorce is an excellent, meaningful, and practical response to that pressure.”

David Stirling, CEO of Zotefoams Group, said: “Paul’s strategic and operational leadership expertise will be enormously beneficial as we roll out ReZorce.”

“The levels of market interest already expressed are extremely exciting and Paul’s deep understanding of the plastics value chain will be invaluable in determining how we direct our efforts to ensure the widest availability and greatest impact for ReZorce.”