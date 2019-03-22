Zotefoams wins Innovation in Technology Award at PLC Awards 2018

Zotefoams, manufacturer of cellular materials, has been named winner of the Innovation in Technology Award at the PLC Awards 2018, held on 21 March.

The company was selected by a voting panel made up of experts in corporate finance, law, financial services and accounting.

According to the judging criteria for this category, the winning company will have used innovative technology in delivering its products or services.

The award considers the application of technology and how the company is using it to change its operational processes, introduce new product or service offerings, or improve existing ones, to enhance the company’s success.

× Expand Zotefoams

Other nominees included Auto Trader Group, Nanoco Group, Ocado Group, Oxford BioMedica and Syncona.

According to the company the judges were impressed by the way the company has continued to innovate and apply its technology to new materials and markets.

“We are delighted to have been named winner in the Innovation in Technology category this year, having been a runner up in previous years. 2018 was an outstanding year for several reasons: record financial performance, a successful £20m equity raise and investment in capacity in North America, the UK and Poland that positions us for future growth,” said David Stirling, Group CEO of Zotefoams.

“We have experienced a strong start to 2019; we remain confident about the future prospects for our business and are excited by the opportunities we see for continued progress.”