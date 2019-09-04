Adhesive Bonding

About: This seminar will enable attendees to find out more about how adhesives can help you improve multi-material bonds, lightweight components and assemblies, and benefit from flexible material properties. Hear case study presentations from experts in a range of sectors including aerospace, automotive, energy and structural engineering. Learn about best practice to select materials, ensure bond quality, and make cost-effective performance improvements.

Where: One Birdcage Walk, London, UK

When: 15 October 2019

Visit Event Website: https://www.imeche.org/adhesivebonding