Arabplast 2019

About: Arabplast, the UAE’s largest trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries, will return to Dubai in 2019. The last edition of the biennial show attracted 906 exhibitors from 41 countries and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries. The Department of International trade is offering eligible companies grants of £2,500 to exhibit at Arabplast. The grants are called Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP) and they are there to help SMEs start exporting or increase their current exports.

The rapidly developing Middle Eastern Market is one keen to invest in technologies that will allow it to become self sufficient in plastics production, as well as realising its sustainability and recycling ambitions. The British Plastics Federation is coordinating a British Pavilion in Hall 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is offering stand packages for interested exhibitors.

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

When: 5 – 8 January 2019

Visit Event Website: www.arabplast.info

Contact the BPF: jelliott@bpf.co.uk