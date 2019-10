About: The 15th edition of ArabPlast invites industry specialists to a unique and lucrative opportunity to showcase nuances of advancement in innovations and cutting-edge technologies from around the world.

Spanning over 28 years, ArabPlast is an exclusive event for the Plastics, Petrochemicals, Packaging and Rubber Industries.

Where: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC), Dubai, UAE

When: 9-12 January 2021

Website: https://www.arabplast.info/