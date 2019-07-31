Arburg and Partners charity event raises £4475 for Midlands Air Ambulance

× Expand Arburg Charity Day

A combined golf and charity event organised by a group of UK plastics industry partners has raised £4475 for Midlands Air Ambulance.

The Arburg & Partners two-day event held on 24 and 25 July was attended by 77 injection moulding professionals and combined networking, golf and a charity auction.

Attendees were addressed by guest speaker, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, who entertained with some of his sporting legacy achievements and humorous highlights from his time as a professional footballer.

Mark Lawson, co-organiser and owner of specialist recruitment company, Sierra 57 Consult, said: “Next year's aim is to have 100 attendees for both the ‘guest speaker’ evening and golf day, and increase the amount raised for charity.”

Roy Fowler, of UPM Conveyors and an Arburg Partner for the event, said that the occasion was an example of the camaraderie that has long been a hallmark of the UK plastics industry.