Axiom broadens capabilities with new injection moulding investment

Axiom Product Development has invested in the purchase of two new plastic injection moulding machines, which will significantly broaden the specialist engineering service that the company is able to offer.

The Negri Bossi machines, one 180 tonnes and the other 90 tonnes, will be used to prove out tools which have been designed and made in-house by the CAD team at Axiom.

The high-tech injection moulding machines will enable the company to manufacture complex plastic components for its automotive and general industrial customers.

The investment of around £160,000 in the machines is part of the long-term strategy of Axiom to grow both its existing tooling and machining business as well as expanding the capabilities of the company into high-tech plastic injection moulding.

A number of key appointments over the last six months have strengthened the skills and experience of the engineering and design team at Axiom and the addition of the new machines will broaden the range of specialist services that the company can offer its world class engineering customers.

Alan Rendles-Eames, Managing Director of Axiom, said: “The investment in these new plastic injection moulding machines marks an extremely exciting time for the Axiom business. Following some key new staff appointments and double digit growth over the past six months, the time is right to expand our specialist engineering skills and capabilities. These new plastic injection moulding machines enable us to offer a comprehensive, in-house design, tooling and moulding service. The combination of our highly experienced team and these new machines mean we can offer a very broad range of specialist engineering services for our high-tech customers.”