Autumn means more than just seasonal change for plastics industry

As the summer holidays draw to a close, Philip Law looks ahead to a busy few months over autumn as crucial decisions are made in government, important events take place and CCA deadlines loom.

Autumn threatens to be frenetically busy for the BPF, as dialogue with government over consultations on 'single use plastics' reach a climax. It has been confirmed that a tax on virgin polymer is under consideration, though on whom that would be levied and how much it would be has yet to be discussed and thought through.

The BPF would be very hostile to this, as it threatens to undermine the competitiveness of the industry, both internationally and vis-a-vis with competing materials. If money collected just pours into the Treasury, with no deployment to improving waste management infrastructure, then it would have the appearance of a smash-and-grab raid, with the reputation of the UK as a business-friendly environment damaged.

We are firmly of the view that the government should stick to the knitting of PRN reform, to have a modulated charge which disincentivises the production of unsustainable plastics and incentivises the adoption of good practices. These are themes which formed the centrepiece of our BPF Parliamentary Reception on September 10th in the House of Commons. We had 162 people in attendance, including 22 MPs and a further ten government representatives.

Upcoming Events

BPF's Annual Dinner – to be held on October 11th – is already sold out for the first time ever, a strong indicator of industry support and community in these challenging times. Another indicator, this time of innovative capacity, is the level of entries for the Horners Award for plastics and bottlemaking. There were a record number of entries, the judging took place in late August, and winners will be announced at the Horners Banquet at London's Mansion House on October 4th.

On November 15th we are having our 'Meet the Toolmaker' event, jointly organised with the Gauge and Toolmakers Association, at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. This is the fourth in succession will be centred on the theme of Reshoring and full registration details can be found by clicking here.

In addition, the BPF’s own seminar programme will be further unfurled with some intensity as we deal with thermoplastics composites on October 4th, the automotive market on 7th November, recycling on 22nd November and packaging on 27th November.

Sustainability Credentials

Finally, our industry's sustainability credentials have been recently amplified by the addition of 70 new participating companies to our Climate Change Agreement. Entrants to the next phase of the agreement will soon be closed off and companies have raced to get in before the barrier falls. BPF has been managing the Climate Change Agreement (CCA) since 2008 and participating companies are securing a combined relief on their energy bills to the tune of some 20 million pounds per annum.

It's certainly well worth while being a participant as the valuable energy saving advice received helps offset the UK's higher energy costs and assists our international competitiveness. The BPF's CCA keeps close to UK Government Department for BEIS and also to OFGEM. It ensures that participants are kept fully abreast of changing guidelines and requirements and have full access to schemes covering the Renewables Obligation and Feed in Tariffs.