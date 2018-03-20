Showing a fighting spirit

× Expand News from the Front Line

In his exclusive column, Philip Law, Director-General of the British Plastics Federation, updates readers on the industry’s progress on a new initiative to address waste plastics as well as why a fighting spirit will be needed in the months ahead.

Whilst there is still an uncomfortable focus on plastics in the media, we are making progress with our industry’s response and our intent to convert the current situation into an opportunity to have securer markets and a better waste management system for plastics. But, like the recovery of the British army after Dunkirk, it takes time and effort.

After approximately 30 television and radio appearances over the last three months, we are beginning to see some progress at least in recognising that replacing plastics is not as easy as first thought, that the problems with the UK’s waste management system are not necessarily the fault of the plastics materials and products, and nor is the solution the simple transference of a deposit system from somewhere like Norway into the UK. There is a dawning realisation that the world is a much more complex place. It was heartening that Theresa Coffey, Minister for Waste, said as much when interviewed on BBC’s The One Show, screened February 28th.

An important step

An important building block in our response was our BPF Marine Litter event held in Westminster on 7th February. Jointly chaired by our President, Bruce Margetts, and Lord Lindsay, this gathered together leading retailers, brands, industry, NGOs and the government itself. All pledged to work together to find solutions to the marine litter problem.

It is our intention that it will lead to a coordinated plan to drastically reduce land based litter finding its way into the marine environment, as well as a reduction in waste. One of the speakers was Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby and a former supplier of single service packaging.

He said that the message about the efficacy of plastics packaging is being drowned out by those who want to see restrictions. He emphasised the importance of companies in the industry expressing their views to their local MPs. BPF members have access to the BPF’s Political Toolbox, which contains basic advice on how to do this.

The event featured a range of speakers who offered insights into proven initiatives to prevent leakage of plastics into the sea. Professor Richard Thompson OBE of the University of Plymouth,stressed the importance of design to facilitate recycling. Gavin Ellis of Hubbub and Tracy Phipps of Brighton & Hove Council co- presented the ‘Streets Ahead’ campaign launched to clean up litter in Brighton and Hove. Lee Wray-Davies of Keep Britain Tidy introduced the world’s largest education initiative, ‘Eco Schools’, in which children develop creative local approaches to tackle waste.

David Katz of The Plastic Bank and Zoe Lenkiewicz of Waste Aid, spoke separately about their work with local communities to help re-purpose plastic litter in the developing world. One memorable conclusion was drawn by Richard Thompson who said “It’s not the materials that are the problem, but how we chose to use them.”

Making a pledge

It was heartening to see so many representatives of brands and retailers there and their willingness to spring to their feet and support a pledge based on the event. The collaborative action agreed included pressing for reform of the PRN system to increase circularity of material flows within the UK; developing best practice measures to curb litter and to stop it spreading into the wider environment, including support for behavioural change projects; wider adoption of design methodologies to ensure that resource efficiency and end of life considerations are taken fully into account; and sharing knowledge with the developing world on best practice in waste management.

Watch this space.

Philip Law