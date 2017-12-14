BP&R: Most-read headlines of 2017

You may remember that the tagline for Interplas 2017 was Innovation Happens Here, and this seems an apt legend to carry with us when we reflect on the British plastics industry's journey over the past 12 months.

Innovation is the overarching theme when we look back on the year just gone, which is indicative of an industry that is investing, that is creative and that is competitive.

So let's revisit the stories that got you, the readers, clicking excitedly in 2017 and hopefully there will be even more innovation in the coming 12 months to pique your interest.

Israeli start-up company TIPA, a developer of biodegradable films, is launching a new range of sustainable packaging to the UK market that is biobased and fully compostable.

× Expand TIPA The new packaging is designed to decompose like orange peel

Contract moulder and toolmaker, Pentagon Plastics, says it’s being boosted by a practice of reshoring that looks set to continue into 2017.

× Expand Simon Hooley Pentagon Plastic's workshop

County Durham based automotive supplier Formula Plastics will invest in fully automated injection moulders from Engel, after four years of growth and increasing demand.

× Expand James Goodliffe Formula Plastics Formula Plastics

Cumbria is the first UK county to trial a new product used to create ‘plastic roads’ that are stonger and more durable.

× Expand Plastic Road Cumbria is trialling the innovative plastic road

As robot builder FANUC UK opens its new, headquarters uniting all its British divisions, BP&R joined Managing Director Tom Bouchier to find out the future for FANUC.

× Expand Willoughby FANUC team at HQ, Ansty.

SABIC has declared force majeure in North America for the production of polycarbonate, exacerbating an already tense supply situation.

× Expand SABIC

Dow and DuPont have announced that the merger of the two companies is still on track to close in August 2017 and that a comprehensive review of their respective portfolios has commenced.

× Expand Dow Dupont

Borche Machinery has established a UK subsidiary business to serve the growing number of customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

× Expand Borsche Borsche UK's new offices in Kingswinford, West Midlands

An entrepreneur won a £60,000 investment from a member of the panel on business investment show, Dragon’s Den, with products packaged in bottles from M&H Plastics.

× Expand Good Bubble 2 Amy Wordsworth on the BBC's Dragon's Den programme, where she won a £60k investment for her product

Icon Plastics, a precision plastic injection moulding business, has become one of only two companies in the North East to be awarded the highest standard for automotive quality management systems.

× Expand The team at Icon Plastics celebrates automotive standards award.

Rutland Plastics has invested in two new injection moulding machines following an increase in demand for volume technical mouldings, particularly from the medical sector.

× Expand Rutland Lead

VIP-Polymers Ltd has collaborated with other suppliers to manufacture a ground-breaking new low smoke and low toxicity natural rubber matting system for use on the London Underground.