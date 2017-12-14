BP&R: Most-read headlines of 2017

You may remember that the tagline for Interplas 2017 was Innovation Happens Here, and this seems an apt legend to carry with us when we reflect on the British plastics industry's journey over the past 12 months.

Innovation is the overarching theme when we look back on the year just gone, which is indicative of an industry that is investing, that is creative and that is competitive.

So let's revisit the stories that got you, the readers, clicking excitedly in 2017 and hopefully there will be even more innovation in the coming 12 months to pique your interest.

January: Flexible food packaging that decomposes like orange peel set for UK launch

Israeli start-up company TIPA, a developer of biodegradable films, is launching a new range of sustainable packaging to the UK market that is biobased and fully compostable.

February: Reshoring of manufacturing to the UK looks set to continue, says Pentagon

Contract moulder and toolmaker, Pentagon Plastics, says it’s being boosted by a practice of reshoring that looks set to continue into 2017.

March: Formula Plastics invests in Engel following automotive orders boost

County Durham based automotive supplier Formula Plastics will invest in fully automated injection moulders from Engel, after four years of growth and increasing demand.

April: Cumbria first UK county to trial new ‘plastic road’

Cumbria is the first UK county to trial a new product used to create ‘plastic roads’ that are stonger and more durable.

May: FANUC opens UK headquarters

As robot builder FANUC UK opens its new, headquarters uniting all its British divisions, BP&R joined Managing Director Tom Bouchier to find out the future for FANUC.

June: SABIC declares force majeure on polycarbonate production in North America

SABIC has declared force majeure in North America for the production of polycarbonate, exacerbating an already tense supply situation.

July: Dow DuPont update: Merger on track for August and review underway

Dow and DuPont have announced that the merger of the two companies is still on track to close in August 2017 and that a comprehensive review of their respective portfolios has commenced.

August: Borche chooses UK to establish its first fully-owned subsidiary

Borche Machinery has established a UK subsidiary business to serve the growing number of customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

September: Success bubbles up for Dragon’s Den star thanks to M&H packaging

An entrepreneur won a £60,000 investment from a member of the panel on business investment show, Dragon’s Den, with products packaged in bottles from M&H Plastics.

October: Icon Plastics achieves highest standards accreditation

Icon Plastics, a precision plastic injection moulding business, has become one of only two companies in the North East to be awarded the highest standard for automotive quality management systems.

November: Rutland Plastics invests in two new Engel machines for volume parts

Rutland Plastics has invested in two new injection moulding machines following an increase in demand for volume technical mouldings, particularly from the medical sector.

December: UK partners produce new rubber matting for London Underground

VIP-Polymers Ltd has collaborated with other suppliers to manufacture a ground-breaking new low smoke and low toxicity natural rubber matting system for use on the London Underground.

