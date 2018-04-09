Factors to consider when selecting capacitive displacement sensors

When selecting a non-contact capacitive displacement sensor, a number of key factors need to be considered, including target size and shape, guarding method and bandwidth. As well as clean environments, the sensors can also operate in dirty, dusty industrial areas too, says Chris Jones of Micro-Epsilon.

The capacitive measuring principle is one of the traditional methods used for distance, displacement and position measurement. Considered as one of the most reliable and thermally stable of the non-contact displacement measuring techniques, capacitive sensors achieve resolutions well below one nanometre.

Contrary to what many engineers may think, non-contact capacitive displacement sensors are not only suitable for use in clean environments such as laboratories, clean rooms and operating theatres. The latest sensors are designed to operate in dirty, dusty industrial environments too. Modular designed sensors with threaded bodies are also available, which simplifies mounting of the sensors in industrial or process manufacturing environments.

Unmatched precision

Capacitive sensors operate on a non-contact, wear-free basis. In practice, capacitive displacement sensors achieve excellent results in terms of linearity, reproducibility and resolution. While sub-micrometre precision is reached in typical industrial environments, high precision sub-nanometre measurements are possible in clean environments, where dirt, dust, oil or moisture are not present.

Capacitive measurement systems are also suitable for the detection of fast moving objects and dynamic high speed processes, enabling fast, reliable measurements of motion sequences. Capacitive sensors are also suitable for use in vacuums and ultra high vacuum applications.

Measuring principle

Non-contact capacitive sensors operate by measuring changes in electrical capacitance. Capacitance describes how two conductive objects with a space between them respond to a voltage difference applied to them. When a voltage is applied to the conductors, an electrical field is generated between them, which causes positive and negative charges to collect on each object. Capacitive sensors use an alternating voltage that causes the charges to continually reverse their positions. This creates an alternating electric current that is detected by the sensor. The capacitance is directly proportional to the surface area of the objects and the dielectric constant of the material between them, and inversely proportional to the distance between them.

The principle of capacitive displacement measurement is based on how an ideal plate-type capacitor operates. The distance displacement of the plates (sensor and measurement object) leads to a change in the total capacity. If an alternating current of constant frequency and constant amplitude flows through the sensor capacitor, the amplitude of the alternating voltage on the sensor is proportional to the distance to the target (ground electrode). The distance change between the measurement object and the controller is detected, processed and output as a measurement value by the controller via different outputs.

However, to ensure stable measurements, a continuous dielectric constant between sensor and target is required, as the system not only depends on the distance between the electrodes but also reacts to dielectric changes in the measuring gap. In order to achieve the highest possible measurement precision (i.e. in the nanometre range), the environment should be relatively clean and dry.

Maintaining a continuous dielectric constant between the sensor and target is the most important factor in ensuring stable measurements. The operating environment therefore needs to be relatively clean and dry. Oil or moisture in the air gap, for example, can affect measurement performance by causing sensor drift and changes in the output signal. However, some dust or dirt in the air gap is acceptable, as the sensors typically operate at such high resolutions that the effects of some dust particles is quite low.

Material types

As an electromagnetic process, a capacitive measuring system measures on electrically conductive objects with constant sensitivity and linearity as standard. The system evaluates the reactance of the plate capacitor, which changes in proportion to the distance. As there is no interference caused by the optical characteristics of the target, even transparent or reflective surfaces can be measured at high precision. Examples of conductive measurement objects are metals, silicon, graphite and water.

Capacitive sensors can also measure insulating materials such as plastics, ceramics, glass, oils and adhesives. Here, the sensor grounding acts as ground electrode and the insulating material as a coupling medium. An almost linear output signal for insulators is also achieved by using special electronic circuitry. Capacitive displacement sensors are typically used on metals, but advice and guidance should be sought from the sensor supplier when measuring on insulators.

Active guarding

In most capacitive sensing applications, the sensor is one of the conductive objects and the target object is the other. For accurate measurements, the electric field from the sensing area needs to be contained within the space between the sensor and the target. If the field is allowed to spread to other items or areas on the target, a change in the position of the other item will be measured as a change in the position of the target. Guarding is therefore used to prevent this from happening.