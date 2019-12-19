2019: A challenging year for the polyester chain

× Expand WoodMackenzie

In the following article, Salmon Lee, Wood Mackenzie Head of Polyesters, reviews 2019 and outlines how the polyester chain has managed to prove resilient, despite both overcapacity and weak upstream markets.

The polyester chain has had a challenging year in 2019.

It had to come to terms with overcapacity of varying degrees throughout the chain. Additionally, prices spiralled due to weakening upstream costs, while margins – or lack of – became squeezed.

The global economic landscape further tested the limits of market players already facing a difficult year. Nevertheless, what was remarkable was the resilience of the chain – particularly the polyester sector.

Not only did polyester production not tumble, China led the world of polyesters to put in a credible show in downstream markets. This provided a silver lining amid dark clouds and gave hope that 2020 might not be as bad as previously feared.

Overcapacity throughout the supply chain

In 2019, 5.83m tonnes of paraxylene, on an effective basis, joined the market to hit 59m tonnes in total. We expect another 6.96m tonnes to be added next year. Demand for paraxylene grew, but at a much slower rate, totalling around 48.8m tonnes in 2019.

It was clear that oversupply was brewing on the horizon if prevailing utilisation rates of paraxylene units continued at 88-92 per cent, as seen earlier in 2019.

Some market players blamed it on the aggressive addition of Chinese capacities, led by Heng Li Petrochemical and Zhejiang Petrochemical Co. That was just part of the story.

New capacities started up in Brunei too and units brought online in the previous two years also stabilised. Even as consumption from an expanding PTA sector was growing, it became clear towards the end of 2019 that demand was simply unable to absorb the additional supply.

The next thing the market knew, prices started dipping. Spot paraxylene shed about $70 between end-June and end-November. The forecast was for a meek recovery into December and the New Year, however margins for the chief product in the aromatics market have become squeezed beyond recognition this year.

As recently as early 2018, the spread of paraxylene versus naphtha in Asia stood slightly above $400. In comparison, by November this year the delta sat at around $262.

Based purely on costs of isomer xylene and toluene, it was simply no longer feasible for many paraxylene units - dependent on the merchant market for these two raw materials - to keep production going. Indeed, production cutbacks became common for many of such producers, with some likely to see protracted shutdowns. It’s not a pretty picture for the paraxylene market as 2019 ends, especially in Northeast Asia.

Overcapacity in PTA sector more subdued than paraxylene

Overcapacity was not unique for the paraxylene segment, however.

There were two main differences between the PTA and paraxylene capacity jump.

Firstly, while the PTA capacity increases totalled more than 3.5m tonnes this year, rationalisation of existing capacities meant that there was a net decrease between 2018-2019. For paraxylene capacity growth, 2019 was a staggering three-fold spike when compared to 2018.

Secondly, PTA producers - especially in the key Chinese market - appear accustomed to overcapacity - the last time it happened was 2015-2017. PTA producers seemed to know how to effectively adjust utilisation rates to achieve a market balance this year.

While prices of the polyester intermediate fell as well, it was due to the dive in paraxylene costs rather than a supply glut. And mainly because of the dip in paraxylene costs, PTA margins vis-à-vis the feedstock touched a high of $217 in May this year, before easing to more modest levels of $110-120 towards the end of the year.

MEG overcapacity seems most serious

In the opinion of the most seasoned of market watchers, the sharpest drop in margins was seen in the MEG sector.

While prices of the polyester intermediate slipped, mainly because of lower energy numbers and a weakness in ethylene costs earlier this year, it was also under downward pressure. A perceived increase in supply, whether erroneously or otherwise, spelled more bad news for MEG suppliers. New capacities, including those coal-based units producing MEG via the dimethyl oxalate route, jostled for media attention, amplifying the concerns of an oversupply as the New Year approached.

MEG physical markets tighten in Q4 2019

It was all rather unfortunate for MEG producers this year, at least in the eyes of the major producers. Market leader SABIC saw an acute disruption to its MEG production in September following drone attacks on its key oil facilities in the kingdom. Associated gas supply was halted and MEG plants were forced to either take shutdowns or slash operating rates that month.