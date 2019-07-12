Circular Economy: Hot Topic at K 2019

In this guest blog Dr. Cornelia Jokisch discusses the Circular Economy which is set to be a hot topic at K 2019 in October.

Plastic products have become an integral part of almost every area of life. For good reason. Plastic packaging extends the shelf life of food, plastic parts in cars reduces their weight and CO2 emissions. In medicine, plastics ensure maximum hygiene standards and make medical products safe. Despite its many advantages, this important raw material has come into disrepute for some time now - because of the plastic waste that pollutes entire regions and floats in huge carpets on the world’s oceans. But this problem can be solved. As the concept of “circular economy” plays a central role in this, it has become a hot topic at K 2019, the world´s flagship fair for plastics and rubber, which will be hosted from 16 to 23 October 2019 in Düsseldorf/Germany.

The idea at the root of the circular economy concept is quite simple: once used, valuable raw material can be processed at the end of its service life and be reused to create a new product - in an infinite loop. While some materials have limitations that do not allow this, a vast array of polymer materials are perfectly suitable for this approach. A circular economy dramatically reduces waste and also protects the resource of crude oil, because wherever new products are made from recycled plastic, there is no need to use raw, i.e. previously unused, materials.

About seventy years ago, plastics became a mass product. The University of California estimates that about 8.3 billion tons of plastics have been produced since then. Particularly in the wake of the strong population growth in many parts of the world, plastics production rates have shot up in recent times. The survey shows that the figures rose sharply: from 2 million tonnes of plastics produced in 1950 to 348 million tonnes in 2017. Accordingly, we have witnessed a substantial rise of plastic waste and we are faced with an urgent question: how to manage plastic waste sensibly? Two pressing problems are at the root of this complex challenge: littering and the unrestricted use of resources, which not only damages the environment but also slows economic growth.

Tackling the problem

Many countries have now realized that they need to change their approach if they want to harness the undeniable benefits of plastic products for years to come. In its plastics waste management strategy presented in 2018, the EU has shifted its focus to the recycling sector. In China's current five-year plan, circular economy is postulated as a goal. Countries such as India and Indonesia have declared war on plastic waste pollution. There are also approaches to a cycle in Africa, for example in Nigeria. Because criticism of plastics has also been growing among consumers in many places, a whole series of international brand manufacturers have already committed to the cause and adopted their own recycling strategies. Companies such as Coca-Cola, Ikea, Kraft Heinz or Adidas have promised to increase the proportion of recycled plastics in their products or their packaging in the future or – as in the case of Chinese Gree Electric Appliances, one of the largest manufacturers of electronic domestic appliances in China – have vowed to make their products completely recyclable.

Many factors come together

However, the implementation of a circular economy is still very much in its infancy. Many prerequisites still have to be met. First of all, we need waste collection systems. If used plastics are to be recycled, a sufficient quantity must be available. At present, there are various different recycling systems established in many countries throughout the world. In Germany, for example, there are deposit systems for PET bottles or models that coerce the industry and retailers to participate in the financial costs of packaging collection. They are all based on the idea that plastic waste is a valuable asset worth collecting. Product design is also important. So far, the main focus has been on functionality and, in the case of consumer goods, appearance. In the future, recyclability should become an important aspect that comes into play in the early product development stages.

Recycling is another core component of any circular economy. We need technologies that allow cleaning, segregation, shredding and pelletising of used plastics to ensure that it is ready for reuse in the production of plastic parts. Many of these technologies already exist. However, the quality of the recycled material often poses a problem.