The state of the European bio-based economy is very mixed, the market is in a critical phase

In this guest blog an editor from nova-Institute interviews Michael Carus, CEO of nova-Institute, on the development of the European bio-based economy and a shift towards a renewable carbon economy.

× Expand nova-Institute Michael Carus, CEO nova-Institute

Editor: Michael, to start us off: What is your general impression of the current state of the European bio-based economy?

Michael: Very mixed. Research and development are running at full speed, and biotechnology and chemical catalysts have continued to develop well in recent years. Despite low oil prices, the new technologies have never been closer to profitability than today. Pilot and demonstration plants can also be financed more easily than before. But implementation, especially in the chemical and plastics industries, is difficult. The political will for high-volume implementation is lacking, and in many European countries the focus is more on technology exports than on implementation at home.

Editor: And in which sectors are things going well?

Michael: Areas that are not in direct competition with petrochemicals. This is the area of fine chemicals, such as food ingredients, flavours, body care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The new building blocks offer new functions and properties that petrochemistry cannot provide in this way. Such products are allowed to be a little more expensive – in such applications, consumers reward bio-based, natural products. The other successful area is cellulose fibres for textiles due to the high demand for biodegradable natural fibres to avoid microplastics – and cotton is not only environmentally problematic but also scarce and has little room for expansion. Cellulose fibres are the fastest growing textile fibre group with about 10% CAGR.

Internally, we have taken these new developments into account by integrating a double session on fine chemicals for the first time at our major Bio-based Material Conference in May. We are also planning a large conference on cellulose fibres in February 2020.

Editor: And where is it going rather badly?

Michael: The rebirth of the bio-based economy in the 1980s had once begun to replace the entire petrochemical industry in the long term. Technologically, this would be possible today, but not without appropriate political flanking through quotas or taxes on fossil carbon. But politicians do not want to burn their fingers at chemistry: The chemical and plastics industries have considerable image problems and want to change little about their raw material base. At the same time, the use of food crops is politically taboo, even though starch and sugar crops are available at reasonable prices and do not endanger food safety. There are bottlenecks primarily in proteins. In Germany, good sugar beet locations are being phased out due to overproduction. Second generation sugar, on the other hand, will not get off the ground technologically or economically.

Looking back, it appears that the very strong research focus on biorefineries that produce fermentable sugars from lignocellulose on a large scale was a mistake. When new biorefineries are built in Northern Europe today, they mainly produce cellulose fibres (because of demand) or biofuels (because of subsidies). And we also see new concepts of small scale biorefineries.

Editor: And the biomass availability of the first generation is not a problem?

Michael: Of course, sustainable biomass will only be available to a limited extent in the future, despite all progress in efficiency and breeding, precision farming and digitalisation, without further endangering biodiversity. So, we will clearly not be able to cover today’s consumption of petrochemical goods including fuels (with the expected growth rates) only by biomass. Both the supply and the demand side need to change: Mobility should quickly switch to electric and hydrogen engines, which will free up biomass. The same applies to the energy sector as a whole. This will allow enough biomass to be available over a long period of time for food, feed and parts of the chemical industry.

On top, there are now also other renewable carbon sources such as carbon capture and utilisation that will supplement the use of bio-based resources. These technologies can be used to produce fuels and chemicals using renewable energies. And that much more efficiently and on smaller areas than with biomass.

Editor: It would seem that the many roadmaps on the bio-based economy still paint a very positive picture of the future. What do you think about those kinds of initiatives?

Michael: That is true, but unfortunately, these roadmaps usually remain very general and are more of a research agenda than an implementation agenda. Concrete measures and instruments that would support a stronger market penetration are rare. Moreover, there are often considerable contradictions: while research and development are constantly developing and optimising new biodegradable plastics, the European plastics strategy then does not give them any credit in terms of contributing to the sustainable development. The market is currently in a critical phase: many companies have proactively invested in bio-based materials and products because they expected the legislator to take appropriate measures, but these are not yet coming. At the same time, criticism from NGOs rains down as soon as biomass is linked to land use. Now that policy is more focused on recycling, many companies are losing interest in bio-based. The fact that there are still success stories is due to individual brands that continue to rely on bio-based and to consumers who no longer want normal petroleum-based plastics.