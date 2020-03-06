Championing #EachforEqual

× Expand IWD

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Leanne Taylor calls on each individual in the plastics industry to champion an equal and balanced workforce.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) is #EachforEqual. The thinking behind the theme is that we’re all individually responsible for our own thoughts and actions, and can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, the campaign believes, each and every one of us can have an impact on creating a world that is gender equal, fair and representative of all.

This is not only good for wider society, but also good for business. For the plastics industry, this is imperative. Studies show that balanced business is better business. Diversity of thinking produces more ideas, more innovation and more varied approaches to problem solving at all levels. Making sure staff are happy and comfortable in their working environments, encouraging development and providing opportunities will lead to retention and optimum performance: a win-win.

The case for business

Testament to this, Spain-based plastics research association, AIMPLAS, has a 60 per cent female workforce. Lola Palmero, a member of its Equality Committee, says where this number is unusual, it this gives the organisation an advantage.

“In a scientific sector like the plastics industry, in which the majority is male, this is unusual, and it is a feature that defines us since it prevents gender inequality. Equality is one of our challenges and is included in our equality plan,” she explained.

Palmero believes that committing to gender equality means that employees achieve success and help meet corporate goals. “Companies must face the challenges and goals set in this field, not only on gender equality but also diversity. For that reason, turning our backs to this reality will make us less competitive,” she added.

Development Scheme

An example of a firm committing to gender equality is Colloids Limited. The Knowsley-based masterbatch manufacturer is launching an in-house development programme for its female staff, as part of a wider initiative towards achieving a fair and inclusive culture, allowing women and underrepresented groups to thrive and be recognised.

The firm’s Head of HR, Nikki Thompson, said: “I want us to be transparent about wanting to make this change. This can only happen by looking at how many women we employ, how many of those women are in senior positions and are women in equivalent roles to men paid equally.

“If we want to be serious about promoting female equality in the workplace, we will have to be clear about our desire to address these questions, following up with shared experiences and action points. I want to encourage women to make the leap and have the confidence to thrive in a male-dominated environment.”

Role Models

Since its launch in 2014, Women in Plastics, the industry’s initiative specifically aimed at promoting equality, advocating diversity and championing the development of women has profiled many inspiring females.

The women we have spoken to and interviewed – from apprentices and technicians to Directors and CEOs – all have one thing in common; they agree that the plastics industry provides a worthwhile and exciting career, regardless of their route into it. However, they also agree that the status quo must be challenged in ensuring more women reach their potential, stereotypes must be overcome and that mentors and role models are imperative.

For example, Wendy Dent, Managing Director at fibre-reinforced composites manufacturer, Coes of Derby, said in the early days of her career, she feels her gender held her back. “In the early days I did feel that my gender affected my progress as this was a male dominated industry. Just the shop-floor alone was a challenge to me. A lot of the staff have been with the company for many years and were reluctant to take orders from a new person, yet alone a woman to start with.”

In spite of the difficult start, Dent looked to role models within the business, whom she credits with helping her to reach her potential. She believes that role models are crucial, regardless of their gender, explaining that she had “a very good boss” who in the early years of her career would take her out to meetings with customers, and spend time ensuring she understood every aspect of the job, whether it be reading the drawings or understanding the technical elements. “He would then push me to be the leading voice in meetings which has been invaluable experience in my current role,” she added.

Indeed, Denise Beachy, Global Business Vice President, Performance Solutions, DuPont Transportation & Industrial (T&I) and former CEO of Dow Corning, told Women in Plastics’ Grace Nolan that it was only due to the encouragement she received from a colleague in the early days of her career that she gained the confidence to start applying for more senior roles. “Having her endorsement and support was really critical,” she said.

Make change happen

Women in Plastics will continue to highlight the case for equality and over the next 12 months will be announcing a number of new and exciting initiatives to attract new female talent into the industry, ensure development opportunities are available to all and to profile those that are ‘moulding a career’ in plastics.

In the meantime, on this International Women’s Day, think about your workplace and ask if opportunities are equal for all. If improvements can be made, it is up to us all to take collective action and shared responsibility to ensure they are.