During GPS2019, the global summit for the plastics industry held this week, delegates heard how, despite the numerous headwinds affecting the industry, that opportunities have rarely been greater. Leanne Taylor reports.

Slowing global growth, trade war ‘spats’, Brexit and sustainability were the themes that dominated the opening day of the Global Plastics Summit (GPS) 2019.

The event, organised by IHS Markit and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and held in Houston, Texas, opened with the sentiments that we are “back in the danger zone”, as Nariman Behravesh, Chief Economist at IHS, outlined the global economic picture.

Behravesh said that the escalating US-China trade war, bans on work with Huawei, the Trump administration’s newly-proposed tariffs on Mexico, and the increasingly unstable political situation in Europe all provide a worrying backdrop as global growth continues to slow.

“Grey skies and blue skies ahead”

Perc Pineda, Chief Economist at the Plastics Industry Association, followed by looking at what these economic headwinds mean for the global plastics industry in the coming year.

“Weaker global economic conditions forecast, continued trade tensions between the US and China affecting plastics global trade, uncertainty with Brexit’s outcome, and rising concerns around single-use plastics and sustainability will impact the demand and supply dynamics of the plastics industry’s value chain,” Pineda told delegates.

“In October last year we said the outlook for plastics in the next 6-12 months was strong – and this was true. However, in our next report in July we report that we cannot expect things to be as strong. There are both grey skies and blue skies ahead.”

Trend report

The slowdown in the global automotive industry was also noted by Pineda as having “a massive impact on the plastics industry.” He noted that the upcoming trends of autonomous, connected, digital and electric vehicles will provide a great opportunity for the industry, however, the huge investment required to implement them has led to some stalling.

He commented that sustainability and the move towards a circular economic model will continue to dominate the plastics industry agenda, not least because of regulatory requirements, new materials development and recycling innovation, but also to fulfil the expectations of consumers demanding change.

Issues relating to workforce recruitment and retention remain at the forefront for the industry, he added, with the effect on longevity and skills succession still challenges that need to be solved. Pineda said automation within the industry was something that needed to be looked at more closely in order to remain competitive.

“I think it makes sense for every business to expect lower growth amidst worsening economic conditions,” Pineda said. “But listen to your clients and your client markets, see what they are asking for, see how you can thrive. Think innovation, innovation, innovation, as that’s what drives our industry,” he concluded.

Sustainable thinking

Dewey Johnson, VP of Base Chemicals and Plastics at IHS Markit, opened his address with the sentiments that “no participant in the chemicals industry will be unaffected by the issue of sustainability,” and that the problem has to be “addressed today, not someday.”

However, Johnson warned that emotive and reactionary measures would not solve the issues at hand, at he pointed to the number of both proposed and enforced bans on various types of plastics globally. “There’s lots of activity – but it’s not all cohesive,” he explained, adding that there is a danger of unintended consequences of quick-fix solutions.

Following, Patty Long, Interim CEO of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), agreed, stating: “It’s been pretty uncomfortable over the last six months to a year, as we’ve seen the images unfold of the environmental damaged littered plastic is doing around the world.

“However, bad information drives bad decision making. There are people looking for quick-fix solutions, and, if you work in this industry then you realise there is no silver bullet.”

She said despite the challenges, there is some positivity, as the “industry is really stepping up” with its solutions and pledges for change.

Walking the Talk

Providing the examples of the ways in which businesses are stepping up to the challenge, a panel discussion of cross-supply chain representatives saw Burgess Davies of PepsiCo explain how the company is looking at ‘refill’ as just one of its solutions following the acquisition of SodaStream last year.

“This allows consumers to refill with soda at home, so they are buying less of the packaged product. We’re looking at similar offerings relating to food, and we are also part of Terracycle’s ‘Loop’ refill initiative,” she told delegates.

Barnaby Wallace of Mars Petcare said the company believed chemical recycling offers an interesting proposition for film packaging and that although “on the go” represented a challenge, it is also an opportunity for materials capture.