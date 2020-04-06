BPF to host webinar

The British Plastics federation (BPF) has announced it will host a webinar on Wednesday 8 April at 14:00 - 14:45.

The webinar aims to educate viewers on how to successfully lower their energy usage and save money for their organisation if they are forced to reduce production during the Coronavirus crisis.

Free to attend for both BPF members and non-members, the webinar will be run by energy expert Dr Robin Kent from Tangram Technology who will provide tips and techniques for how you can save money for your organisation.

The webinar will cover the following areas: