By land and by sea, why the fight against plastic pollution is just as important on our own home turf

To mark World Environment Day, TOMRA looks at the issues surrounding land-based plastic waste and how it is damaging both our wildlife and the environment.

Reports suggests that roughly 80 per cent of all plastic waste found in our oceans comes from land, and the damage this waste is causing is a huge area of concern for our planet.

Rightly there has been a huge focus on marine litter of late and the detrimental effects it has on sea life, however less noise is made around the impact that plastic waste is having on our land-based environment. Littering on our streets, in nature, as well as growing landfills may not be as well-documented as the huge environmental concern for our oceans, yet the impact it is having on our planet is just as serious. In fact, terrestrial microplastic pollution is much higher than marine microplastic pollution -- an estimate of four to 23 times more, depending on the environment.

To mark World Environment Day (June 5, 2019), TOMRA is hoping to raise awareness around the impact plastic pollution is having on our wildlife, and the steps that can be taken to combat the plastic crisis.

Combatting plastic waste in landfills

We are facing a global plastic epidemic. It’s predicted that a million plastic bottles are sold a minute, yet 91 per cent aren’t being recycled, however - with global legislation tightening the reign, countries are being forced to face up to the dilemma of how best to handle this plastic tidal wave.

China’s National Sword policy, enforced from February 2018, has already put a strain on how countries deal with their waste – the EU alone sent approximately 12-13 million tons of rubbish to China annually and are now having to rethink their waste management strategy. Malaysia has also recently announced it would be returning shipments of plastic waste that were of a low-quality and non-recyclable to eliminate the risk of the country becoming a “dumping” ground for the rest of the world, whilst Thailand has introduced legislation to ban the import of plastic waste.

Although these regulations are encouraging some countries to manage their own waste more successfully, minimising refuse volume by implementing better recycling methods, it has also meant that more waste than ever is ending up in landfill or as litter, as costs rise to haul it away.

Research suggests that 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced since it was invented, and a shocking 6.3 billion metric tons is now plastic waste. Of this waste, 79 per cent has been buried in landfills or ended up in nature, not only extremely hazardous to our environment, but also enormously wasteful of a material that could be used again and again.

If we continue at the current rate of production without better recycling infrastructure in place, there will be 12 billion metric tons of plastic waste in landfills by 2050. To keep our planet healthy, something has to change.

Polluting our planet

As the level of plastic waste being landfilled rises, so does the potential risk to our environment.

It is believed to take about 1000 years for plastic to decompose; as it breaks down, it releases toxic substances into the soil and water sources. Researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) have warned that when these pollutants enter soils, sediments and freshwaters they will have a long-term impact on ecosystems across the planet.

The study estimates that a third of all plastic waste eventually ends up in soils and as freshwater microplastics, caused by the material disintegrating into particles less than five millimetres in size.

These microplastics will detrimentally impact our ecosystems by carrying disease organisms on their surfaces and spreading it into the environment, as well as affecting the health and functionality of the soil. For example the earthworm burrows differently when microplastics are present – which has a direct effect on the quality of the soil’s functionality.

Nano-plastics are even smaller than microplastics and frighteningly they can traverse or change cellular barriers within animals, impacting membranes such as the blood-brain barrier and causing biochemical reactions – all of which alter the organism and our ecosystem.

Impacting wildlife

Alongside damaging our environment from the ground up, plastic pollution has been found to have a profound effect on its natural inhabitants – our land-based wildlife.

Recent studies suggest that plastic waste is impacting the growth and reproductive success rates of the animals in our natural world, this is due to chemicals released from decomposing plastic creating a disruption in hormones. In a report by the Zoological Society of London, it’s believed that wildlife that that has been subjected to a mix of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are failing to reproduce, yet the impact of this hasn’t been fully discovered.