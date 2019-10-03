Millers Oils launches new Millmax EE energy efficient hydraulic oil

Millmax EE, new from independent British oil blender, Millers Oils, is changing the hydraulic oil game as it offers significant energy efficiency, with plastic moulders reporting energy consumption reduced by as much as 10 per cent due to the inclusion of specialist additives from Dynavis.

Here the company’s Industrial Platform Manager, Emma Law, tells us more about this latest innovation.

With ISO 50001 and ISO 14001 marking out a new era for energy efficiency, and a political and economic agenda shaped by growing environmental awareness, the plastic industry – like many others - is having to make changes to meet these expectations and demands.

Millmax EE is an ideal product for manufacturers looking to reduce energy consumption.

The product benefits from the utilisation of Dynavis technology, developed by world leading speciality chemical company, Evonik, to optimise its viscometric properties. This viscosity index, or the tendency of a fluid’s viscosity to change with temperature, is a key property for hydraulic oils.

Fluids with constant viscosity over the operating temperature range of the system ensure greater efficiency and lower energy consumption.

Dynavis has been proven to reduce energy usage in injection moulding applications by up to 10 per cent. By combining this technology with Millers Oils’ high-quality base oils and additives, as well as its industry expertise, means the company can offer tangible results to its customers in the plastic moulding industry.

In addition to providing energy savings, Millmax EE also shows outstanding oxidation stability, more than double that of the industry standard hydraulic oil, which extends oil drain intervals and also reduces oil consumption and down-time.

Millmax EE is available in ISO 32, 46 and 68 viscosities as well as zinc-free formulations for applications where ash-less product is specified.