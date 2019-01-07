Where do polyolefins and olefins fit into 2019's petrochemicals story?

The below 2019 outlook from Stephen Zinger, Wood Mackenzie Senior Vice President Chemicals, looks at what the next 12 months will hold for the petrochemicals industry.

Even in 2018, plastics continued to take centre stage for the world’s petrochemical industry. Global demand growth rates exceeded global GDP growth, we saw double-digit demand growth rates in China despite a waste import ban, there was another year of peak profitability across most regional petrochemical-to-plastic value chains and consumers and governments declared war on single-use plastics.

Additionally, despite engaging in a trade war with China, the U.S. began implementing a large wave of export-oriented petrochemicals and plastics investments.

The dynamic market events of 2018 will be further enhanced by these key themes concerning the petrochemical industry in 2019:

Peak crude oil transportation demand

Transportation demand, via gasoline, diesel and other distillates, represents the majority of end-use applications for crude oil. As a result, most existing oil refineries are configured to maximise transportation fuels.

The majority of oil companies and analysts, including Wood Mackenzie, believe that transportation demand for crude oil will peak globally in the late-2020s due to improved internal combustion engine efficiency standards, increased use of electric vehicles, and consumer preferences. As a result, many oil production and refining companies are emphasising chemicals - particularly olefins and aromatics - as a key target area for future crude oil long-term demand growth.

Dedicated crude-oil-to-chemicals technologies are being developed by Saudi Aramco, Sabic and ExxonMobil. Many traditional oil refineries will consider retrofitting to maximise production of chemical feedstocks rather than transportation fuels. Other major strategic moves will take the form of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to more tightly connect companies that have crude oil/refined product supply with chemical markets and demand e.g. Saudi Aramco becoming one of the 5 largest chemical companies after acquiring Sabic.

These trends will force national oil companies (NOCs) and international oil companies (IOCs) to greatly increase participation in petrochemical markets.

× Expand Global crude oil demand growth

China's drive towards self-sufficiency for basic chemicals and polymers

China has traditionally been the world's largest importer of most petrochemical and plastic raw materials, which has driven its rapid growth in finished goods manufacturing over the past fifteen years. China is massively investing in propylene and primary derivatives to become self-sufficient in this value chain, just like they have already done for polystyrene and PVC chains.

China is currently only around 55 per cent self-sufficient in the ethylene value chain and continues to be the largest importing country in the world for ethylene, polyethylene, ethylene glycol, and other ethylene derivatives. However, China will begin to measurably increase its self-sufficiency in the ethylene value chain through more domestic capacity in this sector beyond the traditionally state-controlled companies of Sinopec, Petrochina, and CNOOC by encouraging further private Chinese and Western investments. The majority of new refinery/paraxylene projects will be implemented by private Chinese companies. These crude-to-chemicals projects often include ethylene complexes as well. Several Chinese steam crackers will also be built by private companies based on imported ethane and/or LPG.

Even with an ethylene self-sufficiency rising above 60 per cent, China will still be extremely dependent on imports for this value chain. There will be a race to fulfill this need among new domestic Chinese capacity additions, other Asia capacity additions (e.g. Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia), Middle East capacity additions, Russia capacity additions, and North America capacity additions. Therefore, competition for importing ethylene and ethylene derivatives into China will likely become tougher.

Second wave of investments in North America

North America's shale gas developments have accelerated a huge wave of new ethane-based ethylene/PE/MEG export-oriented facilities starting up in the 2017-2019 period. A second wave will reach FID in 2019/2020, with commercial production expected in the first half of the 2020s.

However, North American ethane prices rose to unexpectedly high levels in 2018 due to inadequate infrastructure to bring ethane from shale gas fields to steam crackers, and a surge in demand from the first wave of new ethylene facilities. This recent spike in ethane prices will give pause to those considering a second wave of investments in North America. However, there is plenty of cost-advantaged ethane supply in North America to support a second wave of export-oriented ethylene and derivative facilities that will become available after further ethane midstream infrastructure investments are completed.

Significantly more NGL exports will also occur from the U.S., as evidenced by increased volumes of associated liquids anticipated from the Permian Basin and the construction of several new export terminals. Many of these new NGL exports will be targeted to feed China's propylene (new PDH units) and ethylene (new ethane and LPG crackers) assets. However, as long as the current trade war continues between the U.S. and China, many new China chemical project decisions and government approvals based on imported ethane and propane will be delayed.