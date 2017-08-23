SABIC research finds global energy efficiency improvements from foam insulation

Rising consumer energy costs may be a continual worry for householders, but simple insulation work can drastically improve energy efficiency. Here polyolefins manufacturer SABIC explains how its insulating foams can conserve energy….

Polyolefin foams provide attractive solutions for thermal insulation of pipes in buildings

Even as the world takes the path towards creation of more energy from renewable resources, the need for us to use less energy is our key priority. Wherever our energy comes from, we pay a price for it.

The building and construction industry has considerable potential to help save thermal energy. If we can devise and implement better ways to insulate houses, offices, factories, and pipework systems against heat loss (and refrigeration equipment against heat gain), then we can make a considerable contribution to conservation of energy – and a reduction in our gas and electricity bills.

All around the world, regulations covering thermal insulation performance and energy efficiency in building and construction are tightening. As a result, we are witnessing an increase in the use of high quality insulating products in the overall building stock and an increase in the amount of insulation needed per building.

× Expand Lib Pic of polyurethane foam

Energy saving measures need to continue

In the USA, for example, building energy codes have already helped cut energy consumption by more than 30 per cent over the last ten years, providing savings of over $60 billion for families and businesses – and the trend is set to continue. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, energy codes will save homes and businesses $126 billion between 2012 and 2040. In China, as of early 2014, building energy codes required energy savings of 65 per cent compared to 1980 buildings. The European Commission says that by improving the energy efficiency of buildings, total energy consumption in the European Union could be reduced by five to six per cent.

In many homes, insulation is the most practical and cost effective way to make a house more energy efficient, keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Good insulation can save up to 40 per cent in heating and cooling bills.

There are three main areas where heat escapes from houses and buildings. Firstly, there is the structure - the walls, roof, windows, and foundations. A second area is ventilation, where heat loss depends on the house volume. Finally, there are the systems for heating the water and for air conditioning, where heat or cold can be lost during generation, storage, and distribution. It is important not to forget elements such as pipework for hot and cold water. Insulation of pipework in industry is even more important.

SABIC solutions in polystyrene and polyethylene

When we think of building insulation, we tend to think of foam. In fact, polymer foams have a 55 per cent share of the market for insulation materials in building and construction. They are followed by glass wool (25 per cent) and stone wool (20 per cent). In Asia, polymer foams are especially dominant, with a market share of some 70 per cent. Foams for the thermal insulation of buildings are based on three families of polymers: polystyrenes (EPS bead foam and XPS extruded foam), polyurethanes, and polyolefins.

Polystyrene foam, which SABIC supplies in the Middle East and Africa, is by far the most preferred solution for cavity walls and concrete floor insulation, due principally to its low thermal conductivity. This is indicated by the k-value (also known as the lambda value), which is between 0.030 and 0.035 W/m·K. In addition, it has good structural performance, while the use of special additives can provide high fire resistance.

Thanks to their flexibility and good thermal insulation properties (k-value is between 0.034 and 0.038 W/m·K), polyolefin foams are widely used in many building and construction applications such as floor underlay, aluminium-laminated wall and roof insulation, sealing, ground cushioning and especially thermal pipe insulation. SABIC is an important supplier of various polyolefins for insulation foams globally.

× Expand SABIC

Pipe insulation holds much promise

The potential for energy saving through pipe insulation has received rather less attention than structural insulation. There are often numerous components in heat distribution pipe systems that are left inadequately insulated or not insulated at all, leading to unnoticed and unrecognized thermal energy wastage. SABIC believes numerous new opportunities still exist for energy savings by insulating pipe components in buildings.

As well as saving energy, pipe insulation can also help with condensation control, noise reduction, and protection against pipe fracture caused by the water inside freezing and expanding.

One study calculated that fuel savings achievable by insulating these pipe components could amount to eight per cent of the total heating fuel bill over the course of a year. This potential is easy to realise. Pipe insulation is a relatively simple and cost effective solution for old and new houses and buildings. When it comes to residential plumbing insulation for example, this is a low-cost DIY solution that will start paying rewards immediately.