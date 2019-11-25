Merry General Election! It’s the first December General Election since 1923, which happily means I don’t have to think about Christmas until it’s all over, or at least that’s what I’m telling myself.

As the 12th December lurches its way into view, I take a look at where the major parties stand on issues surrounding plastics, recycling, and the environment, so you don’t have to.

Conservatives

Within their manifesto, the Conservatives have said they will implement: “the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth.”

It continues: “We will continue to lead the world in tackling plastics pollution, both in the UK and internationally, and will introduce a new levy to increase the proportion of recyclable plastic in packaging.”

“We will introduce extended producer responsibility, so that producers pay the full costs of dealing with the waste they produce, and boost domestic recycling. We will ban the export of plastic waste to non-OECD countries, consulting with industry, NGO’s, and local councils on the date by which this should be achieved.”

“We will crack down on the waste and carelessness that destroys our natural environment and kills marine life. We will increase penalties for fly-tipping, make those on community sentences cream up their parks and streets, and introduce a deposit return scheme to incentivise people to recycle plastic and glass.”

The Conservatives also say they have: “a long tradition of protecting animals in this country”, which will surely come as a shock to a large number of foxes and badgers.

Labour

Labour say that: “We’ll take on the global plastics crisis by investing in a new plastics remanufacturing industry creating thousands of jobs, ending exports of plastic waste, and reducing our contribution to ocean pollution.”

“We will make producers responsible for the waste they create and for the full cost of recycling or disposal, encouraging more sustainable design and manufacturing.”

“In government in Wales, Labour has transformed the position of recycling, placing them in the top five globally for recycling rates. A UK Labour government will learn from Wale’s example, and will also back bottle-return schemes.”

“We will invest in three new recyclable steel plants in areas with a proud history of steel manufacturing.”

Labour will also build 7,000 new offshore wind turbines, and 2,000 new onshore wind turbines, which is bad news for Donald Trump.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will introduce a: “Zero-Waste and Resource Efficiency Act to ensure that the UK moves towards a circular economy, including banning non-recyclable single-use plastics and replacing them with affordable alternatives, aiming for their complete elimination within three years, as a first step towards ending the ‘throwaway culture’ and an ambition to end plastic waste exports by 2020.”

“We will introduce legally binding targets for reducing the consumption of key natural resources and other incentives for businesses to improve resource efficiency.”

“We will extend deposit return schemes for all food and drink bottles and containers, working with the devolved administrations to ensure consistency across the UK, and establish a statutory waste recycling target of 70 per cent in England, extend separate food waste collections to at least 90 per cent of homes by 2024, and strengthen incentives to ensure consistency across the UK.”

The Lib Dems also say they are: “the only party with a detailed plan to lead global efforts to lead global efforts to combat the climate emergency”, but it is unclear whether these efforts, including: “ambitious new legally binding targets to protect global biodiversity”, will remain in place if Jo Swinson decides to launch a nuclear strike.

The Green Party

The Green Party’s main focus is The New Green Deal, which will: “rebalance industry, away from the carbon past and towards the renewable future.”

“Our Green New Deal for industry will ban the production of single-use plastics for use in packaging and invest in research and development into alternatives for plastic. We will also extend the successful tax on plastic bags to cover plastic bottles, single-use plastics, and microplastics, and extend plastic bottle deposit schemes.”

“We will develop and implement a reformed waste strategy where manufacturers and retailers are required to pay the full cost of recycling and disposing of the packaging they produce.”

“We will also support councils to promote waste prevention innovations and to increase recycling.”

The Greens will also stop the building of any new airport runways, meaning Boris Johnson can breathe a sigh of relief at the news that he won’t have to put himself at the mercy of a fleet of bulldozers at Heathrow.