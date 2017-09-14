Chinaplas 2018

About: Chinaplas is the largest plastics and rubber fair in the Asia Pacific region. Returning to Shanghai in 2018, the show is relocating to a new venue; the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC). This new, larger venue has an indoor capacity of 400,000 sq.m and 100,000 sq.m of outdoor space. Last year’s edition of the show attracted some 155,258 visitors, with 40,000 from outside China.

Where: Qingpu District, Shanghai, PR China

When: 24-27 April 2018

Visit Event Website: www.chinaplasonline.com