Chinaplas 2019

About: Chinaplas, the largest plastics and rubber trade event for the Asia Pacific region, will return for its 33rd edition in 2019. The fair will rotate back to Guangzhou, where it is hosted in alternate years with a venue in Shanghai. The last event covered 26 halls, with nearly 4,000 exhibitors from 38 countries.

The exhibition organisers reported record-breaking visitor numbers. Some 180,000 people visited the show in 2018, with 40,000 from overseas. The British Plastics Federation is coordinating a British Pavilion at Chinaplas, where it will offer support to companies looking to export into this vast market.

Where: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Pazhou, Guangzhou, China

When: 21 – 24 May 2019

Visit Event Website: www.chinaplasonline.com

Contact the BPF: jelliott@bpf.co.uk