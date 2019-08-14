About: CHINAPLAS has firmly staked its claim as one of the world’s leading plastics and rubber trade fairs. This technology-oriented exhibition provides a platform for global and regional companies to showcase their latest products and services, to include materials, machinery, and smart and green technologies. Positioned as an “all-round solution provider”, CHINAPLAS 2020 expects to host more than 3,900 global exhibitors, covering 340,000 square meters of exhibition area, with 180,000 visitors attending from over 150 countries. Don’t miss this opportunity to transform and upgrade your technology, while gathering the latest intelligence to help you adopt more sustainable development practices. CHINAPLAS will take place on April 21-24, 2020 in Shanghai, PR China.

Where: National Exhibition and Convention Center, Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China

When: April 21-24, 2020

Event Website: www.ChinaplasOnline.com